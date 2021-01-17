GALLATIN CO. - Search and Rescue were called out Saturday to help a hiker who was unable to hike back to the Ousel Falls parking lot.
On Saturday, Gallatin County 9-1-1 received a report at 3:18 pm of an injured hiker half a mile from the parking lot on the Ousel Falls Trail according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.
The caller reported his wife was fatigued and was unable to hike the rest of the way to the parking lot due to recent knee replacement surgeries.
A deputy and volunteers from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in Big Sky responded to help.
A team of six Search and Rescue members reached the 58-year-old woman at 4:15 pm and loaded her in a one-wheeled litter to transport her back to her husband and hiking partners at the parking lot.
