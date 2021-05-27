BOZEMAN, Mont. - Law enforcement officials are warning of unstable river banks during spring run-off after two hikers fell into the South Fork of the Gallatin River.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports around 7:20 pm on Wednesday, Search and Rescue in Big Sky responded to a request for assistance from two hikers that fell into the South Fork of the Gallatin River.

According to the sheriff’s office, the first hiker fell into the river, and the second jumped in to help.

Both hikers made it out of the water, but on the other side of the river from the Ousel Falls Trail.

Search and Rescue Volunteers, Big Sky Fire Dept. and Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office responded and helped the stranded hikers.

Everybody made it safely out to the trailhead, and both hikers were assessed by Big Sky Fire Department personnel for cold exposure but were released on scene.

Gallatin County Sheriff, Dan Springer, is reminding people that while recreating outdoors to be aware of the dangers of going into moving water and to watch their footing around moving water, especially during spring runoff when riverbanks are extremely unstable.