BOZEMAN, Mont. - An SOS notification was received by Gallatin County Dispatch Saturday evening for a skier stranded and lost in the Bear Basin area.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue says the skier was looking to backcountry ski into the Beehive Basin area, but ran into equipment trouble.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Big Sky Section volunteers responded, and volunteers took snowmobiles as far as they could before transitioning to skis to meet the skier.
The skier was escorted to the trailhead and transported back to their vehicle by a Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Deputy.
“Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind winter recreationalist to be prepared for any situation and that equipment can fail. The skier had GPS device and a phone with downloaded maps. The phone and the charger for the phone died, and as a result, the skier initiated the SOS function on the GPS device,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said.
