GALLATIN CO. - Saturday afternoon two men were rescued after their snowmobiles got stuck in the backcountry on the Two Top trail system.
At 3:30 pm, a 26-year-old man and a 40-year-old man got their snowmobiles stuck in the backcountry on the Two Top trail system about eight miles southwest of West Yellowstone the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said.
Both men were unsure of their exact location but were able to walk to a location with cell service where they were able to send a GPS location showing where they were according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.
Emergency responders from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue met the two lost snowmobilers and search and rescue volunteers loaded the two on the back of the rescue sleds and drove them to their stuck snowmobiles.
Team members were able to find the stuck sleds and free them.
Search and rescue members as well as the rescued party were able to ride out on their own snowmobiles.
Nobody was reported to be injured.
