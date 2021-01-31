WEST YELLOWSTONE - Search and rescue helped transport a 50-year-old woman who crashed her snowmobile about four miles west of West Yellowstone Saturday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says the woman crashed her snowmobile on the Two Top trail system Saturday at 2:00 pm.
According to the sheriff’s office, the woman missed a corner, left the trail and hit a tree, sustaining shoulder, back and face injuries.
When members of the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone reached the woman, they were unable to place her on a backboard due to the extent of her shoulder injury.
The woman was seated on the back of the rescue snowmobile and search and rescue members slowly transported her back to town and into an awaiting ambulance from the Hebgen Basin Fire Department.
The woman was transported to the Big Sky Medical Center.