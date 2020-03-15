BOZEMAN, Mont. - All of this social distancing and working from home might see even more Montanans heading out into the woods over the next few weeks.
But as you pack up to head into the mountain, keep in mind the health of the people that might be coming to save you if things go wrong.
A number of search and rescue teams around the state are reminding people on social medida to be extra cautious when they’re making their adventure plans, because if they get in a bad situation they’ll have to come into close contact with SAR members.
If one search and rescue member is infected, it could hurt the whole team.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue commander Jeremy Kopp says that getting out in nature is always good - especially with the coronavirus - because it’s a good way to practice social distancing. And while you should still be practicing safety out in the mountains, take some extra caution in light of the coronvirus.
"We will still respond if the day goes bad. Just be cautious because as we are all trying to minimize our direct physical contact, emergencies kind of require it."
As always when you're recreating outdoors: have a plan, let people know where you’re going, head out with a partner, and don't forget to pack for an overnight stay in case things go south.