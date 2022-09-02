BOZEMAN, Mont. - Search and rescue teams were called out to the Fairy Lake area for a lost person Thursday.
Gallatin County Dispatch received a call at 5:30 pm Thursday from Park County about the lost person.
Deputies with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office learned that around 10:00 am, two people were camping at the Fairy Lake Campground when one decided to take a ride on their dirt bike.
After becoming lost, the person tried to find their way back, and contacted the other camper who called for help.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Valley Section sent a locator through their mapping system to get an exact location of the missing person, and teams were deployed to the North Cottonwood Trailhead to hike to the area.
Two teams went up the trail, with one reaching the patient as quickly as possible, followed by a team with additional medical supplies and the one-wheeled litter.
The first team made it to the location just after dark and assessed the person who had minor injuries, was dehydrated and was suffering from exhaustion.
Rescuers provided medical aid and sustenance to the patient.
After a short recovery time, they were able to hike under their own power five miles to the trailhead where they were reunited with their family.
“Sheriff Dan Springer reminds backcountry users to use caution when in the backcountry. Make sure to tell people where you are going and when to expect you back. Enjoy the backcountry with other people when possible and carry a means of communication with you,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said.
