BOZEMAN, Mont. - Search and rescue teams found a climber safe after their friend received an alert from their GPS device Wednesday.
A caller reported to Gallatin County 9-1-1 that they received a message from their friend’s GPS device that an incident had occurred according to Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (SAR).
The caller said they believed the friend was ice climbing and provided GPS coordinates of the last known location of the device.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue Volunteers, along with a Life Flight Network aircrew, responded to the location that was plotted near popular ice climbing routes at Grotto Falls in Hyalite Canyon.
Crews located the individual’s vehicle at the trailhead and two volunteer teams were deployed on trails leading towards the GPS coordinates.
Volunteers were unable to locate the caller’s friend or anyone in the area who was in distress.
A Drone Team was deployed and they were able to locate ice climbers who matched the descriptions of the caller’s friend provided by individuals in the area.
The climbers were reported to be actively climbing a route in the area and did not seem to be in distress.
Volunteers then returned to the trailhead and left the area.
A deputy later received a call from the climber who confirmed the activation was accidental and that there was no emergency.
They also confirmed that they were one of the individuals seen by the drone team.
Gelatin County Sheriff Dan Springer is encouraging recreationists to carry a means of communication while in the backcountry and to let someone know where they are.
“In this case the person recreating had a communication device and told someone where they were going making the search area defined resulting in a more timely response from rescuers,” Gallatin County Sheriff SAR wrote.
