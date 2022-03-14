Search and rescue teams rescue injured snow biker on Doe Creek Trail

The following is a Facebook post from the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue:
BIG SKY, Mont. - On March 13, 2022, at 11:53 a.m. Gallatin County 911 received a call for an individual who went over the front of their snow bike after hitting a stump. The individual stated they believed they had broken their arm.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers from the Big Sky Section responded to the Doe Creek Trailhead and deployed with snowmobiles 11.5 miles up the trail. Search and Rescue teams located, stabilized, and transported the patient to the trailhead. The patient was then transported to Big Sky Medical Center for further evaluation.
Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind recreationalists to have a plan of action in case of unexpected events that can occur in the backcountry.
