BIG SKY- Several search and rescue units responded to a paragliding accident that reportedly left a man with serious injuries.
Multiple search and rescue units, including Big Sky Search and Rescue, Heli/Alpine Team and Ham radio operators, responded to the incident Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old man sustained serious injuries after he crashed his paraglider on a steep, rocky mountainside north of the Big Sky Meadow Village.
The man was delivered to the Big Sky Fire Department after search and rescue volunteers were able to reach him and short-haul him out by helicopter.
According to the sheriff’s office, the man was flown by the Life Flight Network to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital for treatment.
