BOZEMAN, Mont. - On Friday, Sept. 3, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers helped a person in a group of hikers on the Blackmore Trail who was feeling dizzy and lightheaded.
A group of hikers called Gallatin County 911 around noon to report one of their members was feeling dizzy and lightheaded about files miles from the trailhead and needed help coming down the trail.
Volunteers with Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue responded to Hyalite Reservoir and began to make their way up the trail.
The team met with the patient and hikers as they were making their way back.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reported the patient was evaluated on-site and showed no signs of injury other than dehydration.
All hikers in the group and search and rescue personnel hiked out together.
“Sheriff Springer would like to remind everyone enjoying the outdoors to bring extra water and food while hiking in the backcountry,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said. “Elevation, weather, and terrain are constantly changing in the backcountry and being over prepared can only help during an emergency.”