Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Montana... Swan River Near Bigfork affecting Missoula, Lake and Flathead Counties. For the Swan River...including Near Bigfork...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1145 AM MDT. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Swan River Near Bigfork. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.5 feet, Flooding affects low lying areas adjacent to the river. At 6.6 feet, Flooding affects low lying areas north of Lion Creek Road and adjacent to the river. At 7.0 feet, Flooding is possible in the Rippling Waters area near Ferndale. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM MDT Thursday, June 23 the stage was 6.36 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below action stage early this weekend. - Action stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&