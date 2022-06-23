BOZEMAN, Mont. - A person was helped off the College M Trail after reporting they might be having a heart attack Wednesday night.
Gallatin County 9-1-1 received a call on June 22 at 8:45 pm for a hiker above the M on the College M Trail who thought they might be having a heart attack, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reported.
Search and rescue volunteers from the Valley, Bridger Canyon Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the trailhead.
A team was sent with an AED up the trail first and made contact with the individual, and after an initial patient evaluation, the individual felt stable enough to slowly walk down the hill with help from search and rescue and medical personnel.
The group was met at the M with additional teams, where the individual was feeling nauseous and pain in their right arm.
Crews decided to package the patient and wheel them down in the one-wheeled litter.
After making it back to the trailhead, the individual was transferred to the care of AMR and transported to Bozeman Health for further evaluation.
“Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind hikers that accidents and medical emergencies can happen at any time and on any trail. With warmer temperatures and longer days, remember to take more water than you think is necessary, make sure you have a reliable communication device, try to hike with at least one other person, and always tell some when where you are going and when you should be back,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.