BOZEMAN, Mont. - A snowmobiler was injured on Buck Ridge Trail Wednesday morning.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reports Gallatin County 9-1-1 dispatch received a call at 10:51 am for a snowmobiler who sustained a leg injury on the trail, near mile marker 13 in Big Sky.
Search and rescue volunteers responded to the scene with a snowmobile and a specialized rescue sled.
The snowmobiler was medically assessed and packaged on scene before being taken to the trailhead.
“Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind winter recreationalists, that even a ride out on the trail can become an emergent issue. He would like to commend the riders for having the ability to quickly communicate the emergency to get help on the way and encourages recreationalists to have a fully charged cell phone or some other communication device in case of an emergency,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said.
