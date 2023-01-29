BOZEMAN, Mont. - Search and rescue volunteers with Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue along with Custer Gallatin National Forest Service and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District responded to help an injured snowmobiler Saturday.
Yellowstone National Park requested assistance for the snowmobiler who crashed one mile west of West Yellowstone on the West Entrance Road and suffered a fracture to their femur.
When volunteers made contact with the snowmobiler, they packaged them and transported them to the West Entrance where medical care was turned over to the waiting Hebgen Basin Ambulance for further evaluation.
“Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind snowmobilers to ride within their abilities and be aware of changing trail conditions,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said.
