BOZEMAN, Mont. - A hiker suffered a seizure while hiking Middle Cottonwood Canyon Saturday.
According to Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue, Gallatin County 911 received a call Saturday morning about a hiker who suffered a seizure while hiking Middle Cottonwood Canyon with a group of friends.
The hiker was reportedly incoherent and unsure of their location after the seizure.
Another hiker who was a nurse was there at the same time and called 9-1-1.
The nurse stayed with the patient and was able to relay information to responders.
Volunteers with Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue responded to the Middle Cottonwood Canyon Trailhead, and two teams were deployed up the trail with a one-wheel litter.
Teams met with the patient about 2.75 miles up the trail.
All parties were able to walk out and once back at the trailhead, the patient was turned over to AMR for further medical care.
“Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind recreationalists that accidents and medical events can happen at any time, anywhere,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said. Traveling with a partner and having a way to call for help can aid in a fast rescue. Should you have to recreate alone, always tell someone where you are going and when to expect you back.”