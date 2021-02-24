BOZEMAN - The search for the City of Bozeman’s next Chief of Police has been narrowed down to three finalists.
After a nationwide recruitment and screening process that started in November, the city invited six candidates to interview for the position, and now they’re down to the final three.
The three finalists, Jim Baumstark, Eric Paulson and Jim Veltkamp will be in Bozeman on March 18 through 19.
A virtual community forum will be hosted by the City of Bozeman on Thursday evening, March 18, as part of the interview process. Details for the forum are being finalized and will be provided next week.
The City of Bozeman shared the information on the candidates in alphabetical order:
Jim Baumstark
James “Jim” Baumstark has over 30 years of law enforcement experience, including 16 years at the executive level. Jim joined the Asheville Police Department (APD) in North Carolina as the Deputy Chief in 2015. He has led both the Operations and Administrative Divisions of APD. Jim is a member of the steering committee for the Justice Resource Center. In addition, he successfully implemented a Body Worn Camera program and an Officer Deescalation Training program at APD. Currently, Jim is the department lead on an Open Data Portal that provides transparency to the community. Prior to his arrival in Asheville, he served with the Fairfax County Police Department (FCDP) in Virginia for more than 26 years. He held many supervisory and command assignments in operational, investigative, and administrative positions. He held the rank of Captain when he left FCPD to join APD. As Captain, he oversaw all responsibilities for the Franconia District Station, Criminal Intelligence Unit, the FCPD Gang Unit, grant-funded Human Trafficking Task Force, and he served as the Director of the Northern Virginia Regional Intelligence Center.
Deputy Chief Baumstark received his bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech. He has advanced leadership training through the Professional Executive Leadership School from the University of Richmond Business School, the Key Executive Masters Certificate Program from American University and the Fusion Center Leadership Program from the Naval Postgraduate School. Deputy Chief Baumstark is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
Jim is happily married to his wife Anne of 31 years. He and his wife have two grown children.
Eric Paulson
Eric Paulson has over 23 years of law enforcement experience and currently serves as Deputy Chief of Police at the Santa Ana Police Department. Deputy Chief Paulson has served in a full range of assignments including Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Detective, Detective Sergeant, Patrol Watch Commander, Investigations Commander, Special Weapons & Tactics Commander, Field Operations Bureau Chief, and Administration Bureau Chief.
Deputy Chief Paulson earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Montana State University and a Master of Science in Emergency Services Administration from California State University, Long Beach. He has completed executive leadership training through California’s Commission on Peace Officers Standards and Training, FBI – Law Enforcement Executive Development Association, and FBI – National Academy.
Deputy Chief Paulson has been married to his wife, Kristi, for 24 years, and they have a daughter, Haley.
Jim Veltkamp
Jim Veltkamp began his career in public service in 1999 when he first joined the Bozeman Police Department, where he currently serves as the Interim Chief and Deputy Chief.
Aside from his current positions, he has worked as a patrol officer, a drug detective with the Missouri River Drug Task Force, a patrol sergeant, the support services captain, and the patrol captain. During his time with the department, he has had the opportunity to be involved in a wide variety of projects focused on connecting the department and community, upgrading technology, improving the overall well-being of officers and staff, and addressing the rapid growth of the City and department.
He believes in increasing transparency, focusing on equity, and serving with humility. He understands that law enforcement must continually adapt to meet the community’s needs and expectations and he enjoys the challenge of consistently seeking to improve the delivery of police services.
Prior to working with the department, Jim worked in corporate marketing after obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Jim is a graduate of the Montana Law Enforcement Academy, the Montana Executive Leadership Institute, the FBI National Academy, and is a member of the Montana Association of Chiefs of Police and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Jim has lived most of his life in the Gallatin Valley and counts it a privilege every day to raise his family here, to be a part of the community, and to enjoy all the area has to offer.