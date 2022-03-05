BOZEMAN, Mont. - Search and rescue volunteers responded to the Two Top trail Saturday morning for a snowmobiler who was injured.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue reports the snowmobiler suffered a leg injury after hitting a berm with their snowmobile.
The patient was located by volunteers using GPS coordinates from the 9-1-1 call.
They were taken back to West Yellowstone before having a friend transport them to the Big Sky Medical Center for evaluation.
