Abilene, Texas - 20 years have come and gone with family, friends and law enforcement not really knowing what happened to an aspiring, young television news journalist: Jennifer Servo.
She's the focus of the Season 7 Premiere of our 'Montana Murder Mysteries.'
On September 18, 2002, just two months after beginning her new career as a broadcast journalist in Abilene, Texas and just days shy of her 23rd birthday, the Columbia Falls native was found viciously killed.
Investigators reported that Jennifer's body was discovered in the bathtub of her 2nd-story apartment, clothed and bloody.
She had already been dead for two days.
"When I first realized what I heard, uh, it was like literally crashing through panes of glass and I don't know how to describe it," said Jennifer's father, Norm Olson.
"We heard the, uh, the, the, the police scanner go off and they were requesting a Justice of the Peace at that location where she was," added Judge Downing Bolls. He currently works for the Taylor County Justice Department and was the evening news anchor at KRBC at the time of Jennifer's death.
Jennifer's sister, Christa Hanford said, "The phone rang and it was my mom. And I answered. And she, I could tell something was wrong right away in her voice. Uh, and she just came out and said, 'Jen's dead.'"
In combing through the crime scene and analyzing countless pieces of physical and forensic evidence, the most concerning piece of evidence was one law enforcement did not find: no forced entry into her apartment.
This led authorities to assume that Jennifer likely knew her killer.
Yet, two decades later, no arrests have been made in the death of Jennifer Servo.
It has family and friends asking, "Why?"
"The 20-Year-Old Haunting Homicide of Jennifer Servo" is available to listen here or wherever you download your podcasts.
