BOZEMAN, Mont. - The seasonal closure of the Hyalite Canyon Recreation Corridor for spring breakup is slated to start April 1, with the road reopening May 16.
During the spring melt and thaw, the subgrade becomes saturated and is unable to support the repeated motorized traffic, which can increase surface cracking and potholes, according to the USDA.
During the closure, construction and hillside stabilization work will continue along the road within the first mile of the gate. Other administrative work occurring will include maintenance on the main road and crews preparing for the upcoming summer.
Those visiting ate asked to use caution when traveling through construction areas and be prepared to see administrative use and vehicles on the road.
“The recreating public truly takes advantage of this time in Hyalite. The road closure provides an entirely different way to experience the canyon,” said Bozeman District Acting Recreation Program Manager, Kat Barker. “The plowing and winter access provides a fantastic winter opportunity. We are thankful to Gallatin County and Friends of Hyalite for their community involvement helping continue to keep Hyalite plowed. During spring break-up, we are happy to provide a different kind of opportunity for the public.”
Before the road reopens, Friends of Hyalite, a local non-profit providing support, conservation and year-round recreational opportunities in Hyalite, will be hosting a clean-up day on Saturday, May 13 at 12:30 pm.
You can find more information about the Friends of Hyalite group and the clean-up day on May 13 on their website.
