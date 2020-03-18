Second Coronavirus case in the Gallatin County area

BOZEMAN- A second confirmed case of the coronavirus in the Gallatin County area has been confirmed by the Gallatin City-County Health Department.
This individual is a male, he’s in his 20s and returned to Montana from Europe on March 12 and had symptoms.
Matt Kelley, Health Officer with GCCHD says that this individual self-isolated quickly.
He was tested on March 13 and the results came back on March 17.
“It drives home why it's so important that when people are sick they hunker down in their homes and seek medical care,” Kelley said.
Right now the person is in good condition in his home.
Kelley explained via press release that self-isolating fast stopped many potential contacts and exposures.
We’re expected to learn more information about this case at a press conference with county health officials at 12 p.m. today, will keep you updated online with the latest.