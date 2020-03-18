Second Coronavirus case in the Gallatin County area

Weather Alert

...WINTRY MIX COULD BRING ICE AND SNOW ACROSS SOUTHWEST MONTANA THIS MORNING... AREAS OF LIGHT SNOW, ALONG WITH FOG AND FREEZING DRIZZLE, MAY BE FOUND ACROSS THE SOUTHWEST THIS MORNING. SCATTERED AREAS OF SNOW MAY THEN CONTINUE THROUGHOUT TODAY. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL GENERALLY BE LIGHT, WITH POCKETS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLY BRINGING SOME LIGHT ICE ACCUMULATIONS. THOSE TRAVELING, ESPECIALLY DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE, SHOULD PREPARE FOR POTENTIALLY SLICK AND SNOW COVERED ROADS AT TIMES.