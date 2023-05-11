BOZEMAN, Mont. - A second lawsuit, this time from a customer who says they suffered injuries from foodborne illness, has been filed against APCH, Inc., the owners of Dave’s Sushi.
The court documents, filed on May 11, 2023, say the plaintiff ate several sushi rolls on April 17 at Dave’s Sushi, including the daily special. The documents refer to the special as the “adulterated sushi roll.” The documents allege that within 20 to 30 minutes the plaintiff began to experience symptoms of foodborne illness.
According to the documents, they experienced vomiting, diarrhea, body ache, stomachache, fever, confusion, difficulty breathing and loss of consciousness, among other symptoms.
The documents say the APCH, Inc. And 115 APCH, LLC are liable for the physical and emotional damage done to the plaintiff, and that they failed to make the sushi roll in a way that was fit for consumption.
APCH, Inc. is the business owner and 115 APCH, LLC are the property owners, according to the documents. Future defendants may be added to the case at later dates as they are discovered.
The plaintiff is represented by Byron Gruber of Fraser Stryker, PC LLO.
