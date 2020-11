Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY ABOVE 6500 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 6500 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 5 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 60 MPH TODAY. * WHERE...GALLATIN, MADISON AND BEAVERHEAD COUNTIES ABOVE 6500 FEET. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES. SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY. PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BOZEMAN IS NOT INCLUDED IN THIS ADVISORY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. NORTHERN CHEYENNE LAW ENFORCEMENT IS REQUESTING A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MELISSA KILLSNIGHT, 18 MONTH OLD NATIVE AMERICAN FEMALE, TAKEN BY NON CUSTODIAL MOTHER LYNETTE AMERICAN HORSE, UNKNOWN DIRECTION OF TRAVEL, NO KNOWN VEHICLE. ANY INFORMATION ABOUT MELISSA KILLSNIGHT PLEASE CALL NORTHERN CHEYENNE LAW ENFORCEMENT AT 406-477-6288 OR 9 1 1.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...MADISON, JEFFERSON, BROADWATER AND GALLATIN. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...DRIFTING SNOW ACROSS THE GROUND COULD CAUSE PARTIAL LANE BLOCKAGES AND ICY ROADS. A FEW POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SECURE LOOSE OBJECTS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&