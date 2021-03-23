BOZEMAN, Mont. - A semi-truck was blocking traffic lanes on Interstate-90 east of Bear Canyon Tuesday morning.
According to a release from Gallatin County, the semi was traveling eastbound and straddled the jersey wall that separated the lanes blocking all lanes on both sides.
The driver was caught by surprise by the fluctuating conditions when he was going to Rocky Canyon and jackknifed on the ice, according to the release.
Both the driver and the passenger were not injured.
Local towing services cleared the semi and trailer, and all the lanes reopened by 6:30 a.m.
One lane is open in both directions of I-90 and the passing lanes are expected to open Tuesday afternoon. Montana Department of Transportation is fixing the jersey walls.
Gallatin County asks drivers to set aside some additional time if they plan on traveling between I-90 between Bozeman and Jackson Creek and to be cautious driving by the reconstruction area Tuesday morning.