THREE FORKS, Mont. - Crews are cleaning up after a crash on I-90 eastbound near Three Forks Tuesday morning.
The crash happened between Three Forks and Cardwell around 6:30 a.m.
Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Gabriel Bernard told Montana Right Now a semi-truck rear ended a pickup truck towing a trailer with another truck on top.
No injuries were reported and all lanes are open.
Bernard asked drivers to slow down as crews clean up along the driver's side. He added they had a close call with a semi truck going too fast and close to one of the firefighters helping to put out traffic cones.