LIVINGSTON, Mont. - High winds in the Livingston area are causing detours as well as a semi truck rollover on I-90.

According to a picture from the Park County Sheriff's Office they are working to clear a rolled over semi at the 331 mile marker eastbound on I-90 near the US Highway 10 exit.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler added to the caption saying, "Be safe out there."

Be sure to slow down for emergency crews in the area and be cautious of the gusty crosswinds in the Livingston area especially for towing units on I-90.

