...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Wind gusts 40 knots or higher.
Until 315 PM MST.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 80 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Meagher, Gallatin, Jefferson, Broadwater, Beaverhead,
Central and Southern Lewis and Clark and Madison.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 9 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are expected. Travel will be extremely difficult,
especially for high-profile vehicles. Blowing dust will reduce
visibility in some areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most extreme winds will occur late this
morning into the afternoon along and behind a powerful cold
front. Outdoor activity is discouraged due to the increased risk
of falling trees and flying debris. Snow and strong winds will
cause dangerous backcountry conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&