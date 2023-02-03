BOZEMAN, Mont. - A semi-truck rollover had part of I-90 between Logan and Manhattan closed Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports dispatch received a report of the rollover near mile marker 284 around 10:45 am.
Traffic heading east was partially blocked by the truck which was carrying a load of cattle.
According to the sheriff’s office, many cattle survived the crash, however, some were injured and died.
All interstate traffic between Logan and Manhattan was closed for the safety of first responders on scene, and as of 3:30 pm, westbound lanes have been reopened.
“The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for their patience as first responders work on this incident,” the sheriff’s office said.
