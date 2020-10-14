Sen. Daines, USDA release new brucellosis testing guidelines

BELGRADE - U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, along with United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), released new brucellosis testing guidelines at a ranch in Belgrade Wednesday.
The new testing guidelines are a push to support Montana ranchers and agriculture by expanding research and improving strategies to wipe out and decrease the effects of brucellosis, according to a release from Sen. Daines' Office.
Sen. Daines' Office's release says prior to the new testing guidelines, researchers ability to study the disease on livestock and wildlife were restricted because they could only examine infected animals in an enclosed indoor space.
Montana agriculture leaders including the Montana Stockgrowers Association, Montana Farm Bureau Federation, U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, and other stakeholders accompanied Sen. Daines at the announcement.
The Montana Farm Bureau Federation awarded Sen. Daines with the “Friend of Farm Bureau award” for his efforts in Montana agriculture.