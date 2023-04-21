HELENA, Mont. - Sen. Steve Daines said he was in support of Montana Senate Bill 566 which would change how Montana elects its senators and was tabled by the legislature on Wednesday.
The bill would make it so that there are only two Senate candidates picked during the primary election, potentially disallowing third party candidates from finding a place on the general election ballot. This could force Libertarian voters to have to choose between the Republican or Democratic candidate.
Text messages, first reported on by The New York Times on April 14, have linked the bill to Republican officials who are linked to Sen. Daines
The bill has drawn criticism from both Democrats and Republicans in the Montana legislature who have called it “political interference.” The bill only applies to the 2024 Senate race where Sen. Jon Tester is running for re-election, then it would sunset in 2025.
Sen. Daines said he is in support of the bill, arguing that Montana’s senators should be elected with a majority of votes, instead of a plurality. According to FiveThirtyEight, Sen. Tester won his 2006 and 2012 elections with a plurality of the vote.
“There are many of us who supported it and I think it was the right thing to do. Many states have moved forward with ensuring that the winners of elections have a majority vote ... I think generally Montanans want to make sure that whoever wins an important race like we'll have in 2024 and all these important races, they have a majority of voters supporting them, not a plurality,” Sen. Daines said.
But not everyone agrees with that logic.
Julia Shaida, chair of the Gallatin County Democratic Central Committee, said this is not good electoral policy for Montanans, and that it seems like more of an attempt to target Sen. Tester in his upcoming campaign.
“If receiving the majority of the votes means that more peoples’ views are being honored, [then] okay,” she said. “But what about all the third-party people who want to have their opinions expressed? And are you really going to disallow the third parties from being presented in the final election?”
The bill is tabled for now, but Nonstop Local will continue tracking it if it advances.
