Senator Daines takes part in local dining out challenge

BOZEMAN- Senator Daines and his wife Cindy stopped by Naked Noodle and tweeted about it to support local business during this time of financial stress for business owners.
"Naked Noodle is one of our favorite places in Bozeman,” Daines said, “Cindy and I were glad to support this local business last Friday by getting take out.”
The mayor of Bozeman posed a challenge to get out, support local, and, tweet about it.
“Social distancing is the key to flattening the curve and stopping the spread of COVID-19,” Daines said, “Times are tough right now for our small businesses, and we've got to be there to support them.”
According to Governor Bullocks lockdown mandate delivery and take-out services are still allowed.
If you're interested in ordering local you can follow this link to a list of businesses in the Bozeman area with services.