Senator Daines to speak at Memorial Day Ceremony in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- A Memorial Day Service will be taking place at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines is among the list of speakers who will be attending and speaking.
Speeches will be taking place at the Vietnam Wall Memoria on Monday, May, 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Events will commemorate the lives of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our freedom.
The American Legion asks says there is plenty of room, and it is outside, for groups of 10 or less to self distance.
There will be no seating and no special Gold Star presentation this year.
Regardless of whether the American Legion will honor fallen veterans, their families, and loved ones.
Weather permitting, there is a chance for a flyover, some Military Vehicles courtesy of the Montana Military Vehicle Club will be seen during the "Silent March" on Main St.