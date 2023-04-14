BOZEMAN, Mont. - Senior Bobcat Paige Rasmussen is competing in her final rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse this weekend and she says she is very excitedto be back in the arena.
Rodeo, she says, has been in her family for generations. But in sixth grade, she was inspired by her older sister, and now assistant coach Shelby Rasmussen, to start competing.
Now in her final year of undergraduate studies at MSU, she has four events she competes in and holds the title for the Women’s All-Around Champion at the 2021 College National Finals.
Goat tying is both her favorite and best event, she says, along with breakaway roping, team ropingand barrel racing.
With goat tying, she races her horse out into the arena, jumps off at full speed, catches a goat tied down to a stake and then ties up its legs. This is a timed event.
“I think goat tying is my favorite because it all comes down to who works the hardest. It's not about who has the most resources. It's not about who has the nice horses. It's all about the work you put in,” Rasmussen said. “And you know that these girls in the arena, when they do well, you know, it's all because of their work ethic.”
With this being Rasmussen’s final rodeo at the Brick, and coming off a minor injury from the fall season, she said she feels confident and ready to enjoy competing on her home field.
“I'm not trying to put any pressure on myself, not trying to prove anything. I'm just trying to live it up in here because this is the most amazing atmosphere in rodeoing and I'm surrounded by people that I love and people that I go to school with,” Rasmussen said. “And I know how fun it is to be in here because I've competed in here and I just want to feel that rush again.”
Not only does the Rasmussen family do rodeo, but they are also very musical. Paige and Shelby sang the national anthem at Thursday night’s first performance opening.
Her first events start Friday morning, and then she will continue Friday night and throughout the weekend.
Tickets for the rodeo are available online at TicketsWest.
