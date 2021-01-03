GALLATIN COUNTY - Several agencies were dispatched to help a woman who was reported to be incoherent after she was hurt while snowmobiling.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says West Yellowstone Police Department received a call Sunday at 12:47 pm from a group of snowmobilers reporting a member of their group had been injured when her snowmobile left the trail and hit a tree.
The 27-year-old Bozeman woman was reported to be conscious but incoherent after hitting the tree with her head as she was ejected from the snowmobile.
According to the sheriff’s office, the location was reported to be about six miles south of West Yellowstone on the South Plateau Trail.
Volunteers from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone, the Custer Gallatin National Forest and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks were dispatched to help with the rescue.
The woman was reportedly suffering from a head injury and possibly had a broken wrist and leg the sheriff’s office says.
When rescuers arrived, they put the woman into a rescue sled and took her back to West Yellowstone to a waiting ambulance from Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District.
After being taken to the ambulance, the woman was then transported to Big Sky where she was transferred to an Air Methods helicopter.
Her condition at this time is unknown.
