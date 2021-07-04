BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Police Officers (BPD) helped the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the Belgrade Police Office and Montana Highway Patrol in a low-speed vehicle pursuit Sunday morning.
According to BPD, the pursuit started near Belgrade and ended near Bozeman, and was ended after Officer Taylor deployed spike strips.
The driver of the car had multiple prior DUI offenses and is being held on a felony DUI charge at the Gallatin County Detention Center.
BPD notes that for a felony DUI, you must have four or more previous DUIs.
“If you are going to drink please arrange for a designated driver or sober ride before you start drinking,” BPD wrote.