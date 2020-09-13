BOZEMAN- Several agencies helped stop a fire at a home on Rifle Road from spreading Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:00 am Sunday, September 13, an explosion and a fire were reported at a residence on Rifle Road.
One structure was severely damaged by the fire, but no other structures were damaged or lost the sheriff’s office says.
One person received minor injuries.
The Northern Rockies Type 2 Incident Management Team #5, which is in the county to assist on the Bridger Foothills Fire, coordinated rapidly with local resources to respond to the fire.
Two helicopters working with the team used buckets to drop approximately 4,000 gallons of water to douse the flames of the fire to keep it from spreading further into the timber.
Law enforcement gave pre-evacuation notices to thirty homes in the following areas: Rifle Road, Winchester Road, Colt Road, Goes Nowhere Road, High Ridge Road, Woodchuck Road, and areas of Trail Creek Road.
Warnings concluded at 1:00 pm after the fire was under control.
Agencies that assisted in the fire include Fort Ellis Fire/Rescue, Hyalite Fire Department, Bozeman Fire, Central Valley Fire District, Gallatin Gateway Fire Department and Montana DNRC, as well as Gallatin County 911, Gallatin County Emergency Management, American Medical Response, Park County Sheriff's Office, Montana, Montana Highway Patrol and U.S. Forest Service law enforcement.
The sheriff's office did not provide information on the cause of the fire.
“The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of the agencies involved in the quick, coordinated effort in responding to this incident,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “While the loss of the residence is devastating to the owners, it is thanks to the rapid response that no one was significantly injured and no other properties were lost.”
The sheriff’s office also reminded people to get signed up for the Community Notification System, which will allow them to receive information about emergencies in their area such as wildfires, floods, law enforcement standoffs and more. You can register online here.