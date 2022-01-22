WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - Several agencies responded to help a snowmobiler who was injured after being thrown from a snowmobile south of West Yellowstone Saturday.
According to Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue, dispatch received a 9-1-1 call at 11:42 am reporting a snowmobiler who was injured.
The snowmobiler was thrown from their machine and suffered a severe leg injury, and the caller reported they were in a lot of pain from an obvious broken bone.
Volunteers from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone, Custer Gallatin National Forest Service, Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District and a helicopter from Life Flight Network responded to the scene approximately 11 miles south of West Yellowstone.
At the scene, rescuers and medical personnel were able to evaluate and treat the snowmobiler, and the patient was packaged into a specialized rescue sled called a snowbulance before being taken to a waiting Life Flight Network helicopter.
The patent was then taken to the Bozeman Deaconess Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.
