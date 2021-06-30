BOZEMAN, Mont. - Hikers reminded to be prepared after several hikers in need of assistance on the Spanish Creek trail were helped by rescue crews Tuesday.
On June 28, Gallatin County dispatched received a call from a hiker who became separated from a party of three near the Gallatin Peak trail.
The caller made it down to the trailhead, but the two other members of the party were still in the backcountry. The two lost hikers were dressed for conditions, had food and water and were capable of spending the night, according to the caller.
Gallatin County Search & Rescue says an aircrew from Life Flight Network spotted two hikers matching the description that evening who did not appear to be in distress and were on an established trail.
The next day, at approximately 7:06 a.m., one of the two hikers called 911 requesting assistance. Searchers were able to obtain an approximate location from the call and volunteers from Search and Rescue responded.
Since secondary location confirmation could not be achieved, the Life Flight Network provided a helicopter to try to locate the hikers and provide a location confirmation.
The helicopter crew spotted the hikers at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Spanish Creek Trail.
A ground team departed from Spanish Creek Trailhead and were able to make contact 3.3 miles from the trailhead. The hikers were reportedly uninjured, and were then led back to the trailhead where they received a ride to their vehicle from a relative.
On the way down the ground team came upon a teenager, hiking in a group, with a migraine that needed assistance to the trailhead.
The ground team assessed and transported the teen to the trailhead and released them to a designated guardian.
Sheriff Dan Springer reminds hikers to take plenty of food, water, clothing and a charged cell phone to call for help if trouble should arise.