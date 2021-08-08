BOZEMAN, Mont. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Madison County, Beaverhead County and northern Gallatin County.
The National Weather Service reports impacted locations include the following:
Bozeman, Dillon, Sheridan, Virginia City, Belgrade, Three Forks, Manhattan, Ennis, Lima, Pony, Alder, Harrison, Dell, Bannack Pass, Cameron, Missouri Headwaters State Park, Snowline, Maudlow, Four Corners and Amsterdam.
People are warned to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.