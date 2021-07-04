BOZEMAN, Mont. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northeastern Madison County in southwestern Montana and northeastern Gallatin County in central Montana.
A severe thunderstorm was located near Bozeman moving east at 55 miles per hour at 6:26 pm according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Damage is expected to roofs, siding and trees.
Locations to be impacted by the storm include Bozeman, Belgrade, Manhattan, Four Corners, Amsterdam, Bozeman Hot Springs, Gallatin Gateway and Church Hill.
People are asked to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.