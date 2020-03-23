Share the Good: Bozeman tiny library becomes a small food pantry

BOZEMAN- Many members of Bozeman community including the mayor shared photos on Twitter and Facebook of a small library that's now full food.
"While these undoubtedly are difficult times, acts of kindness and generosity like this remind us of how kindness and caring can bring our community together,” Bozeman Mayor Chis Mehl said.
The tiny book box is normally full of different reads for members of the community to share.
But now the small box of knowledge is a box of hope.
Members of the community replacing the books with cans of food, granola bars, and yes even toilet paper.