UPDATE: 4:56 PM
The following is from the Gallatin Co. Sheriff's Office:
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has taken a suspect into custody following an incident involving a weapon on Snowy Owl Trail on Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured during the incident. The shelter in place for nearby residents has been lifted and the area is safe. Thank you for your cooperation.
BOZEMAN - The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is currently responding to an incident involving a weapon, and asking residents in the area of Snowy Owl Trail to shelter in place.
Details are limited at this time.
Our reporter who drove through the area saw several law enforcement vehicles outside a home.
Additional information will be added to this story as it is available.