UPDATE: FEB. 25 AT 9:07 A.M.
The following is a release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office:
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - On Wednesday, February 23, 2022, the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office investigated a snowmobile accident involving a fatality near West Yellowstone.
The investigation is still ongoing and cause of death is pending.
The accident involved 65-year-old Frank James Crow of Alabama.
Crow’s snowmobile left the trail and struck a tree on the Little Snowy Trail. Crow had become separated from his wife who he was riding with and had not been seen for approximately 60 minutes.
Crow was later discovered just off the trail by Gallatin County Sheriff Search & Rescue volunteers who were searching for him.
A coroner from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is handling the death investigation.
Thank you to Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire Department, who assisted with the recovery. Our deepest condolences to the Crow family during this time.
