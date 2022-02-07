UPDATE: FEB. 8 AT 12:47 A.M.
The following is a release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office:
On Sunday, February 6, 2022, the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office investigated an avalanche-involved fatality near West Yellowstone. Investigation concluded that 30-year-old Bradie Harold Becker, of Iowa, died of asphyxiation after being buried in avalanche debris. Bradie had been separated from the group of snowmobilers at the time of the avalanche and when located resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. He was wearing an avalanche airbag that had been deployed and a helmet. Sheriff Springer thanks the rapid response of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, National Forest Service, Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks, and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire Department, who all assisted with the recovery. Our deepest condolences go out to Bradie’s family and friends during this time.
UPDATE: FEB. 7 AT 11:33 A.M.
The following is a Facebook post from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue:
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - A snowmobiler died after he was stuck in an avalanche in the Lionhead area near West Yellowstone Sunday.
Avalanche experts are warning people to stay away from wind-loaded slopes where unsteady slabs are lying on top of a weak layer of facets 18-24” below the snow surface.
Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center posted to Facebook people should non-winded carefully assess the snowpack and stay away from terrain traps that could increase avalanche consequences.
"The wind increased late yesterday afternoon in Hyalite Canyon and will continue to transport recent snow into unstable drifts where avalanches large enough to injure or bury climbers, skiers and riders are possible," Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center said on Facebook.
