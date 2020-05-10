BOZEMAN, Mont. - While they wait for barbershops to reopen, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office used the time to get themselves into a “hairy” situation: a competition for best mustache.
23 members of the sheriff’s office jumped in on the challenge, which still kept the mustaches under sheriff’s office facial hair regulation.
It cost deputies $10 to join, and double that to quit and shave it off. Some attempts went a little better than others, with awards being given out for Best Stache, Best Attempt at a Stache, the “Magnum PI” Stache, and - of course - the Creepiest Stache.
In the end, the Sheriff's Office donated $340 to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.
The competition ended with the following winners:
Best Stache: Sergeant Erin Taylor
Best Stache (Runner-Up): Sergeant Brandon Kelly
Best Attempt at a Stache: Deputy Alex Geissler
Creepiest Stache: Undersheriff Dan Springer
Magnum PI Stache: Deputy Patrick Harris