Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 448 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MONTANA CASCADE FERGUS JUDITH BASIN MEAGHER IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA BLAINE CHOUTEAU GLACIER HILL LIBERTY PONDERA TETON TOOLE IN SOUTHWEST MONTANA BEAVERHEAD BROADWATER GALLATIN JEFFERSON MADISON IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA LEWIS AND CLARK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUGUSTA, BATTLE RIDGE PASS, BELT, BIG HOLE PASS, BIG SANDY, BOULDER, BOULDER HILL, BOZEMAN APT, BOZEMAN PASS, BRADY, BROWNING, BYNUM, CARTER, CASCADE, CHESTER, CHIEF JOSEPH PASS, CHINOOK, CHOTEAU, CITY OF BOZEMAN, CONRAD, CUT BANK, DEEP CREEK PASS, DILLON, DUTTON, ELK PARK PASS, ENNIS, FAIRFIELD, FLESHER PASS, FORT BENTON, GRASS RANGE, GREAT FALLS, HARLEM, HAVRE, HAYS, HEART BUTTE, HELENA, HOBSON, HOMESTAKE PASS, KINGS HILL PASS, LEWISTOWN, LEWISTOWN DIVIDE, LINCOLN, LOGAN PASS, MACDONALD PASS, MARIAS PASS, MARTINSDALE, MONIDA PASS, MONTANA CITY, NORRIS HILL, RAYNESFORD, RAYNOLDS PASS, ROCKY BOY, ROGERS PASS, RUDYARD, SHELBY, STANFORD, SUNBURST, TARGHEE PASS, TOSTON, TOWNSEND, TWIN BRIDGES, VIRGINIA CITY, WEST YELLOWSTONE, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WHITEHALL, WHITLASH, WINIFRED, WINSTON, WISDOM, AND WISE RIVER.