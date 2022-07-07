UPDATE, JULY 8 AT 4:50 PM:
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a stabbing on Brenden Street as 19-year-old Lesman Joan Escobar-Andara.
According to the sheriff’s office, the cause of death was determined to be sharp force injuries to the chest and the manner was ruled a homicide.
“Our deepest condolences go to the family and friends of Lesman Joan Escobar-Andara,” the sheriff’s office said.
The following is a press release from the City of Bozeman:
BOZEMAN, Mont. – On July 7th 2022 at approximately 0050 hours, officers responded to the area of the 4200 block of Brenden Street in response to what was initially reported as a medical call. Upon arrival officers located an individual with significant injuries. Medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures on the individual which were ultimately unsuccessful and the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigation by the Bozeman Police Department determined that another individual had come to the residence, confronted the victim and stabbed him repeatedly. The victim later succumbed to his wounds. The Bozeman Police are still working on positively identifying the victim, who is a Hispanic male, approximately 18 years of age. The victim's name and information will be withheld pending notification to family members.
The Bozeman Police Department has arrested Francisco Padilla-Canales and charged him with Deliberate Homicide, Aggravated Burglary, Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Tampering With Witnesses and Informants, all felonies. Padilla-Canales was held without bond at the Gallatin County Detention Center.
Investigation shows this is an isolated incident and there was not, nor is there now, any concern for the safety of the general public. The Bozeman Police Department Detective division are continuing to investigate the incident. We would like to thank the members of the American Medical Response, Bozeman Fire, and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism and their assistance in this incident.
