GALLATIN COUNTY - Gallatin County Sheriff’s Deputies and Search and Rescue responded to a report of a 77-year-old man who injured his leg Friday afternoon.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says a caller reported that she and her father were descending the M Trail when the man lost his footing on a rocky portion and fell, injuring his right quadricep.
Due to the injury, the man was unable to move, and Search and Rescue members had to put him on to a one-wheel search and rescue litter to get him off the trail.
Search and Rescue members transported the man down to the trailhead where paramedics from AMR and Bridger Canyon Fire Department were able to further assess his needs and transport him to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
