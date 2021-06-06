BOZEMAN, Mont. - Boaters who were stuck after encountering a shallow area were helped back out to deeper waters by a Gallatin County Sheriff’s Deputy and a volunteer with Search and Rescue.

West Yellowstone Police Department dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from a group of boaters around 1:32 pm Saturday, June 5.

The boaters were wake boarding at Hebgen Lake when the boat came across a shallow area.

Passengers in the boat were reportedly thrown forward due to the sudden stop.

Nobody was injured, however, the boat was hopelessly stuck.

The boaters were able to wade to shore and request assistance from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

A Gallatin County Sheriff Deputy and a volunteer from the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone responded to the scene with a Sheriff’s Patrol Boat.

The boat was freed and moved into deeper water with no damage.

“Sheriff Springer would like to remind boaters recreating in the greater Yellowstone area to be cognizant the present water levels and to familiarize themselves on the many hazardously shallow areas of the local waterways,” the post from Gallatin County Search and Rescue reads. “Striking such hazards at high speed could result in equipment damage or injury.”