BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Police Department and Gallatin County Sheriff Office hosted their annual “Shop with a Cop” event Tuesday at Walmart.
Over 30 elementary and middle school less fortunate children were matched with a law enforcement officer which, helped them pick out gifts for their family and family.
The event was a great chance for kids to experience a positive one-on-one interaction with law enforcement officers in the area.
"At the very core a law enforcement officer is wanting to help people so this just gets to the root of that helping our less fortunate in this valley this is what it is all about as you can see our officers love it our kids love it and as you can see lots of smiles today," Bozeman Police Department Community Resource Officer, Mark Ziegler said.
This year, the Bozeman Police Foundation used their extra funds to help the participated families buy their children a gift this Christmas too.
After the shopping was completed, the officers helped the kids wrap their presents and enjoy pizza.
The event was able to make so many local kids' Christmas wishes come true and the Bozeman Police Foundation is already planning ahead for next year.
More information about the "Shop with a Cop" and their donation link can be found here.