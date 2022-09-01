BOZEMAN, Mont. - Wednesday was the official first day of the Simms/Vista integration.
Simms Fishing Products has been headquartered in Bozeman since 1980 and employs nearly 160 people in the area. Known for their high-quality waders, they can hardly keep up with demand. This is what attracted Vista Outdoor and CEO Chris Metz to the brand.
"Part of our philosophy here is we buy great brands, great companies, with great employees," said Metz.
Simms sold for $192.5 million which included a net present value of roughly $20 million in future tax benefits. Simms grew net sales by a compound annual growth rate of approximately 15% from 2019 to 2021.
With so many employees in the region many wondered what will happen to them. All employees will be retained and upper management will either continue their roles or shift into similar ones. The company will stay in Bozeman and continue to produce their world-famous waders. Metz said the last thing he wants to do is come in and change everything. He wants to amplify what they are doing well, and support in areas of expertise and talent.
This is the third company Vista has purchased in Gallatin Valley joining Stone Glacier in Bozeman and Blackhawk in Manhattan. Metz says Vista sees this as the best place to set up their outdoor gear headquarters and will complete that process sometime in 2023. They see a lot of value in this area and want to bolster conservation efforts to make sure the beautiful scenery of this region is undisturbed.
Simms also wants to work with Montana State University and has worked with Governor Gianforte to set up meetings with the presidents to work with entrepreneur, engineering and tech students. With help from students they will return the favor in jobs, internships and scholarship opportunities down the road.
It was a significant day for the fishing community and economy in the region and many are hopeful the integration will be a smooth and beneficial one.
"This is the most significant milestone in our long-standing history," said John Frazier, manager at Simms.
