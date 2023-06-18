Bozeman, Mont. - A west bound car on I-90 west of East Main rolled multiple times, entrapping one occupant Sunday afternoon, according to a facebook post from the Bozeman Fire Department.
All car occupants were seat-belted, and one was entrapped. Fire crews stabilized the vehicle and removed the roof in order to remove the injured occupant.
The scene was turned over to Montana Highway Patrol, and Bozeman Fire cleared the scene.
Roadways are filling up with water due to heavy rain. Bozeman Fire advises driving carefully.
