BOZEMAN-A free virtual sip -n- paint class will be hosted on April 8, 2020.
The crew at MAPs Brewing is teaming up Allison McGree to bring the people of Bozeman and beyond a professionally led art classes while you drink a cold beverage.
No experience is necessary, McGree is working to provide a way for folks to be creative in these tough times. She has put together art kits that can be purchased on her website and picked up at MAP.
When you stop by MAP you can also pick up a to-go order to pair with your painting.
The classes will take place on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. beginning April 8, 2020.
McGree would like to #spreadartnotcorona, you can purchase a kit here by following this link.